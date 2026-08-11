APL 2026: Sen's blistering 96 powers Guwahati Royals to record chase against Sunrisers

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) Rohit Sen smashed a blistering 96 off just 38 balls as Guwahati Royals pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Charaideo Sunrisers in a record-breaking run chase in Match 21 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Sen's explosive knock, which included five fours and 10 sixes, helped Royals chase down 209 in 19.3 overs despite Sumit Ghadigaonkar's maiden century for Charaideo. Ghadigaonkar smashed 107 off 64 balls as Sunrisers posted 208/2, the first 200-plus total of the season.

The match produced several tournament firsts, with Ghadigaonkar's blazing century marking the first century of the season. Royals also registered the most boundaries in an innings so far (30) as they completed the highest successful run chase.

Opting to field, Royals endured a torrid time as skipper Ghadigaonkar and Pradyun Saikia put on a dominant opening stand, scoring 143 off just 82 balls, the highest partnership of the season so far. The two batters unleashed a flurry of strokes to lay the platform for their side, taking the Sunrisers' bowling unit apart.

Saikia struck a rapid 59 off 39 balls with eight fours and a six, while Ghadigaonkar was simply irresistible as he smashed 107 off just 64 balls with six fours and seven sixes to bring up his century. Amlan Jyoti Das provided late impetus with an unbeaten 30 off 19 balls as Sunrisers piled up 208/2 in their 20 overs. The innings also produced 26 boundaries in total, the second-most by a side in an innings this season.

Royals got off to an electric start in their chase, smashing 24 runs off the very first over, the highest-scoring over of the season so far. Sen set the tone, reaching his half-century off just 15 balls, the fastest fifty recorded in the tournament this year.

He played the aggressor as Royals also brought up the fastest team fifty of the campaign, getting there in just three overs, and notched up the highest powerplay score of the season, reaching 101/2 inside the first six overs.

However, wickets fell at regular intervals as the innings progressed, with Nibir Deka (21), Rishav Das (9) and Mahmood Habib Ullah (15) all getting starts but failing to make them count. Sen carried the innings forward, scoring a blistering 96 off 38 balls studded with five fours and 10 sixes.

Dibakar Johori proved the pick of the Sunrisers' bowlers with three wickets, while Kalam Reja chipped in with two wickets in a period where it looked as though the chase might slip away from Royals, with the score reading 148/4 when Sen was dismissed in the 12th over.

They soon stumbled to 180/7 in the 17th over before a late rescue act from the lower order helped them seal the deal. Gunjan Jyoti Deka held his nerve, remaining unbeaten on 38 off 24 balls, and found an able partner in Mrinmoy Dutta, who struck an unbeaten 16 off 10 balls.

The pair saw Royals over the line, chasing down the target in 19.3 overs to complete a dramatic three-wicket win in one of the highest-scoring and most record-laden contests of the season.

Brief scores:

Charaideo Sunrisers 208/2 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 107, Pradyun Saikia 59, Amlan Jyoti Das 30*; Bastab Roy 1/32, Deepak Gohain 1/44) lost to Guwahati Royals 212/7 in 19.3 overs (Rohit Sen 96, Gunjan Jyoti Deka 38*, Nibir Deka 21; Dibakar Johori 3/34, Kalam Reja 2/39) by three wickets.

--IANS

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