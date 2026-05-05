Killed 14 Pakistani soldiers in 10 operations across Balochistan: Armed group

Quetta, May 5 (IANS) A Baloch armed group has claimed responsibility for launching 10 operations against Pakistani forces and killing 10 military personnel and four alleged "state agents" during attacks across several districts of Balochistan, including Kharan, Washuk, Awaran, Kech and Mastung, local media reported.

In a statement, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group's fighters attacked Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoints, military camps, a convoy, personnel guarding a road construction company and individuals described as "death squad agents" and "state agents".

He added that during the operation, weapons were seized and surveillance cameras were destroyed.

The BLF said its fighters targeted the FC checkpoint on Gazi Road in Kharan on May 3 using rockets and grenade launchers, claiming that the munitions struck within the post and resulted in casualties and material damage.

The spokesperson accused Pakistani forces of opening "indiscriminate fire" on nearby civilians following the attack while attempting to pursue the fighters with quadcopters, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the statement, the group conducted an intelligence-based operation on May 2 in the Naag-Grari area of Washuk, killing two "armed death squad agents".

The BLF claimed that its fighters attacked the main Pakistani military camp in the Tirteej area of Awaran on April 29, beginning with a sniper strike that killed a soldier on guard. The attack, followed by fire from LMGs and other heavy weapons, caused additional losses and destruction inside the camp.

Additionally, the group said it carried out an attack on a Pakistani military checkpoint in the Geshkour-Zek area of Kolwah in Awaran on April 28, killing one soldier with a sniper shot before targeting the checkpoint with heavy weapons, causing further losses and damage to defensive positions.

The BLF said its fighters attacked personnel stationed at the Cadet College checkpoint in Mastung on April 27 using automatic weapons, killing two soldiers and subsequently establishing a blockade on the highway.

The group further said that it set up another blockade on the same day near Makka Hotel in Khad Kocha, during which the Aziz checkpoint was attacked with heavy weapons, killing four Pakistani soldiers and injuring several others.

The BLF further claimed an attack on a Pakistani military checkpoint between Talaar and Berri in the Dasht region of Kech on April 27, while hitting it with a grenade launcher and destroying surveillance cameras installed at the post.

The statement also cited two earlier cases in the Konshqalat area of Tump, where the BLF said it detained and subsequently executed two men accused of spying for Pakistani forces and alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and targeted killings of Baloch civilians.

--IANS

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