Khushalii Kumar reveals what drew her to ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Khushalii Kumar has opened up about what drew her to her upcoming project “Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared insights into what immediately connected her to the story and made her say yes to the film. Speaking about her character and the poster reveal, Khushalii Kumar said, “The moment I heard the script, I knew this was a character I wanted to play. She is bold, charming, emotional and completely unapologetic about who she is.”

“There is something wonderfully unique about her journey, and that's what drew me to the film. The first look is just a glimpse of her personality, and I am excited for audiences to discover everything that makes this dulhaniya so special,” she added.

Sharing his excitement about the film, director Akashaditya Lama said, “Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi is a story that celebrates family, relationships and the madness that often comes with them. At its heart is a bride who is unlike anything audiences have seen before. We wanted the first look to capture her spirit, confident, unpredictable and full of surprises. This film is designed to entertain audiences of all ages, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this world.”

The makers of ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ have unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster features Khushalii Kumar in a striking avatar, dressed in bridal attire and sunglasses.

The forthcoming movie also stars Piyush Mishra and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film revolves around a unique bride with a deadline, setting the stage for a fun-filled journey packed with laughter, emotions and unexpected turns.

‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ will hit theatres on 24th July.

Khushalii made her music video debut with “Mere Papa, Ik Yaad Purani”, a song sung by her sister Tulsi Kumar as a tribute to their late father, Gulshan Kumar. She began her acting career with the 2022 film “Dhokha: Round D Corner,” where she starred alongside Madhavan.

--IANS

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