Khalistan narrative exploits Sikh diaspora’s identity concerns: Report

Ottawa, Oct 10 (IANS) Although a small faction, Khalistan sympathisers in the West often seek to portray Sikhs as a marginalised community in India, a narrative that stands in sharp contrast to the country's reality. India's ethos of equal opportunities has enabled people from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds to achieve remarkable success, a report has stated.

“A case in point is Ajay Banga, the current Head of the World Bank and former CEO of MasterCard. Born and educated in India, Banga’s narrative is a testament to the possibilities that the nation provides to its citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations. His endorsement of that he is the perfect ‘Make in India’ example resonates with the ethos of inclusivity and opportunity that India represents. There are many more such examples like Milkha Singh, Jiggs Kalra, ISRO scientist Harjot Singh Moga, and several others,” according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

The report noted that a considerable section of the Sikh diaspora, however, faces difficulties in preserving its distinct cultural and religious identity while assimilating into the societies of their adopted countries.

“This struggle often magnifies issues such as the Khalistan movement, which provides a rallying point around which a unique Sikh identity can coalesce. The diasporic discussion around Khalistan often transcends the political or territorial discourse, metamorphosing into a symbol of Sikh identity and unity,” it added.

Politicians, recognising the powerful combination of identity and diasporic nostalgia, often use these sentiments to build a loyal support base, the report said, citing Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh as a prime example. Beginning his political career with a relatively modest profile, it said, Singh has skilfully navigated the complexities of identity politics, drawing on his Sikh identity to build a substantial following.

“Singh is not an isolated case. Politicians in other nations with significant Sikh populations have also engaged in identity politics, echoing the sentiments of the Khalistan movement to varying degrees to capture the Sikh diaspora’s attention and votes,” Khalsa Vox mentioned.

While the Khalistan movement may appear to centre on the demand for a separate sovereign state, its appeal among sections of the Sikh diaspora reflects a deeper struggle to preserve their identity and seek recognition. Political figures like Singh often amplify these sentiments, offering a simplified narrative that resonates with those navigating dual identities, the report stated.

“The Khalistan issue is thus not a geographical or political debate, but an issue of the Sikh diasporic identity crisis. Politicians might ride the wave of identity politics to electoral success, but the question remains whether this serves the long-term interests of the Sikh diaspora or merely perpetuates a cycle of identity-based polarisation,” it highlighted.

--IANS

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