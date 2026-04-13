Kevin Hart ditches workout as he enjoys ‘gym karaoke’ session: It’s a vibe

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Ditching the heavy weights, Hollywood star and comedian Kevin Hart enjoyed a session of “gym karaoke” with Usher’s track “U Got It Bad”.

Hart took to Instagram, where he is seen dancing and singing the track by Usher, known for belting out hits such as “Yeah!”, “DJ got us fallin' in love” and “Can you handle it?”

For the caption, he wrote: “Gym karaoke…. It’s a vibe!!!!! F*** yo gym equipment @justtrain #HustleHart ….P.S the @c4energy hit me hard.”

Usher took to Hart’s comment section and wrote: “Somebody gettin ready for tour?”

Hart shot to fame with his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. His Hart's comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums, which includes Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?

A winner of numerous accolades including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and nominations for two Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards, Hart as an actor has featured in Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, In the Mix, Little Fockers, Think Like a Man, Grudge Match, Ride Along, About Last Night, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets film franchise, Ride Along 2, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the Jumanji film franchise, and Night School.

He has recently wrapped up shoot for the next installment of the film “Jumanji” with his best friend Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston, based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

The story centers on a supernatural board game that unleashes jungle-based hazards on its players with each turn.

--IANS

dc/