May 09, 2026 5:47 AM हिंदी

Kevin Bacon gets swarmed by Bees on a hike , his daughter reenacts the moment

Kevin Bacon gets swarmed by Bees on a hike , his daughter reenacts the moment (Photo : IANS/kevinbacon/insta)

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon had a nasty encounter with the bees, and his daughter Sosie Bacon has ensured all of her father's social media followers that he is coping well albeit with a dash of humour.

Bacon, 67, recently took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he detailed the incident and humorously had Sosie, 34, recreate the moment for his family's amusement.

The actor said, "So I went for a hike the other day with Sosie and (her partner Scoot McNairy). Scoot was in the front, Sosie was in the middle and I was holding up the rear. Scoot points out to the left that there's a beehive over there. Sosie says, 'Dad, hey, there's a beehive. Watch out’. So these bees, they must not have liked my work or something because they left the two of them alone and they went full on after me. 'Let's attack KB’. Bees stinging me everywhere, including underneath my shirt”.

He further mentioned, “Now, it was very nice of my daughter to not take out her phone and start videoing this epic bee sting dance that I was doing. But I asked her if there was any way that she could recreate it from memory”.

The actor then shared a video of Sosie recreating his reaction to the bee attack in their house. "There's bees in there”, she said, before amusingly flailing around, swatting at the imaginary bees with her ball cap and pulling off her own sweater as the 2001 song ‘Perfect Day’ by singer Hoku played over the video”.

“The bees attack KB by @sosiebacon”, Bacon wrote in a caption to his post. Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick seemed to find the story and video amusing. "Soooooo gooood”, she wrote in a comment. Sosie added in her own comment, "It was nothing more nothing less than that very dance”,.

--IANS

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