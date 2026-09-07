September 07, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Keneeshaa comes onboard Ravi Mohan's ‘An Ordinary Man’ months after separation

Keneeshaa comes onboard Ravi Mohan's ‘An Ordinary Man’ months after separation

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Keneeshaa Francis has come on board Ravi Mohan's directorial debut, ‘An Ordinary Man’, as a composer, months after she decided to leave social media amid backlash for her rumoured relationship with Ravi Mohan.

The banner, Ravi Mohan Studios, announced Keneeshaa’s involvement in 'An Ordinary Man' via a social media post on Monday.

“A new sound has entered the wild. A new chapter. The same soul. An artist you know in a way you’ve never heard before. ‘An Ordinary Man’ – One New Sound. One Heaven of a debut. CINEMA welcomes @keneeshaa1," read the caption of the post. Take a look!," they wrote.

Keneeshaa also expressed her gratitude in another post, saying, “RM, the trust and integrity you’ve given me, I promise to give you all my best. Thank you for this opportunity. Blessings,".

Refreshing your memory, in May, Keneesha had announced her decision to leave social media.

She penned a long note, saying that she was now tired of explaining herself, as she was not being given a chance to share her side of the story.

Keneesha had written, “To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life – he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I’ve left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess. Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light."

Before this, Keneeshaa had also uploaded some videos related to her alleged relationship with Ravi Mohan. However, she later deleted those videos.

--IANS

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