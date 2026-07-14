Kavita Krishnamurthy mourns demise of music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has mourned the demise of music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma’s wife Sunila.

She recently took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of herself with the music composer and his wife.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “My heart goes out to Pyarebhai for the great loss of Sunila Bhabhi in his life. She was a very affectionate and warm person and devoted her entire life to Pyarebhai. May God give him and his family courage. I shall always remember her sweet, smiling face”.

Sunila passed away at the age of 78. Pyarelal performed the last rites of his wife at her funeral at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday. Since he’s no longer able to walk properly owing to old age, Pyarelal remained seated on the wheelchair as he performed all the rituals.

Her demise was announced through a statement by her extended family.

The family’s statement read, “Amma lived a life of grace, devotion and quiet strength, a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace”.

Several members of the fraternity mourned her demise. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram handle, and shared shared a recent photograph featuring Sunila, Pyarelal, his daughter Muskaan and himself, along with an emotional note.

He wrote, “Sunila Pyarelal, wife of great music duo #luxmikant’s Pyarelal, left us yesterday, and I could not believe it as myself, with my daughter, went to visit Pyarelal ji home last month to greet both of them. And we had a lovely time”.

--IANS

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