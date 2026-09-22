Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau visit George Lucas’ museum of narrative art

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry and her former Canadian Prime Minister-beau Justin Trudeau recently got a glimpse of George Lucas’ much-anticipated Museum of Narrative Art.

Sharing pictures from the visit alongside her beau, Perry described it as an “absolute honor of epic proportions” and said she was looking forward to spending a whole day exploring the museum once it opens.

She wrote: “Can’t wait to spend a whole day at the @lucasmuseum when it opens up…”

“This museum is for the people and has my favorite kind of art in it… the kind that moves you, makes you feel, and inspires your own hero’s story within. Thanks for having us George Lucas. What an absolute honor of epic proportions!”

In June, Perry had revealed that she is “very” much in love and called her Trudeau the “love” of her “life".

Perry expressed gratitude for the way Trudeau has made her feel "anchored". The singer was previously married to Russell Brand and has five-year-old daughter Daisy with former fiance Orlando Bloom.

She made her red carpet debut with the former Canadian Prime Minister at the New York City premiere of the Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour concert film.

Perry added: “I am very in love. Actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that. Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored.”

“So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now,” she added.

Katy is known for her influence on pop music and her camp style, she has been dubbed the "Queen of Camp". At age 16, Perry released the unsuccessful gospel album Katy Hudson and rose to fame with the pop rock album One of the Boys in 2008.

Its lead single, "I Kissed a Girl", topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Perry's disco-influenced pop record Teenage Dream became the only album by a woman to spawn five U.S. number-one singles "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)". Its reissue, subtitled The Complete Confection, produced the U.S. number-one single "Part of Me".

--IANS

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