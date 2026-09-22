Juhi Chawla’s ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’ look was created overnight with vintage mirror work

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) National Award-winning designer Neeta Lulla shared that Bollywood star Juhi Chawla’s glamorous look in the song “Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se” from the 1993 film “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke” became a major fashion trend of its time, but the outfit was actually put together overnight ahead of the Jaipur shoot.

Lulla took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself talking about the look she created.

She wrote: “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke , the song Gungad Ki Aar Se Dil Barka one of my most glamorous songs; clothes created overnight. I got a call around six o'clock in the evening about a shoot that was to take place in Jaipur and the team was traveling the next day, and they wanted three outfits…”

Lulla recalled rushing to pick up fabrics; whatever she could lay her hands on. She shared that she created the look and visualized it in her head.

“I got all these fabrics from a store that was selling kachhi embroidery, kachhi fabrics and created the looks overnight. I used a lot of vintage mirror work. I used a lot of torans, cut them up and put them together, hand-stitched them and created blouses out of it.”

Lulla recalled using a lot of ganti fabrics, which were converted to skirts and tissue was used to create dupattas as well.

“The clothes, however, were ready to be delivered in the morning for the team and the crew to go to Jaipur, and they shot and sent me pictures. I was amazed at how beautiful it looked against the backdrop. When the movie was released, that particular song became a trendsetter.”

The designer shared: “College-going students would dress in that same format and wear the same look to college for their special days, special events, or India Day, or whatever they wanted to wear it for, but I remember it was a huge trend at that time for almost a couple of years.”

Mahesh Bhatt directed Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Based on the 1958 Hollywood movie Houseboat, it also stars Aamir Khan, Sharokh Bharucha and Kunal Kemmu. The film follows Rahul, who looks after his spoilt nephews, Sunny and Vicky, and niece, Munni. At a funfair, they meet Vyjayanti, who has run away from home, and decide to shelter her without Rahul's consent.

--IANS

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