July 19, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Katrina Kaif plants a sweet kiss on son Vihaan’s hand, shares moments from her first birthday as mom

Katrina Kaif plants a sweet kiss on son Vihaan’s hand, shares moments from her first birthday as mom

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her first birthday celebration as a mother. She gave a peek into some heartwarming moments with her son Vihaan.

In a touching picture, the actress can be seen lifting her baby boy in her arms and planting a sweet kiss on his little hand. Other heartwarming moments show Katrina posing alongside her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. She also shared candid solo pictures from the celebration. One of the monochrome photos captures the actress making a goofy face, with her son’s tiny hand resting on her nose.

Alongside the images, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are Best Birthday Your not too bad either ….” (sic) The actress’ heartfelt glimpse offered a rare look into her journey as a new mom.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first birthday as a mother with an intimate and cozy celebration at home with husband Vicky Kaushal. In the picture shared by the ‘Uri’ actor, the couple was seen sharing a sweet embrace under a beautiful white-and-gold balloon setup. The actor simply captioned the post, “Jaan Ka Janamdin (My love's birthday).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina’s relationship began with a fun and playful exchange on ‘Koffee with Karan,’ followed by a memorable televised proposal moment in 2019. The two later grew closer during the pandemic, keeping their romance away from the spotlight before taking their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects include “Love & War” and Mahavatar.” The actor has been preparing extensively for these films, undergoing rigorous training, physical transformations, and acting workshops to bring authenticity to his roles.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the upcoming film “Jee Le Zaraa.”

--IANS

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