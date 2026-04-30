April 30, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Kate Hudson reveals plans to start a family band with her kids

Kate Hudson reveals plans to start a family band with her kids

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has shared that her kids have a musical bent of mind. The actress’ kids are following in her musical footsteps.

The actress recently appeared on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, and spoke about her three children, Ryder Russell Robinson, 22, Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, 14, and her 7-year-old daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, revealing that all three are “so” musical, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, “Which is great. I think I might have planned it out that way”. The mom of three then shared that her daughter loves to sing, dance and perform. “She's got pop star energy, Rani Rose”, she laughed.

As for Rani's big brothers, Kate told Jennifer that the duo is thinking about starting a family band. She said, “I think it's gonna happen. Ryder plays the guitar and he sings and Bing is an amazing drummer; he's been drumming since he was about a year old”.

As per ‘People’, Jennifer then asked Kate about her own music releases, which the actress admitted “changed everything” for her.

In May 2024, the Oscar-nominated actress released her first album, ‘Glorious’, explaining how making the 12-track release led her to find "the core of who I am”.

“I had to do it at some point”, Kate told the chat show host of the album. “For me, it was about writing my album, because I love to write music, more even than performing”.

She went on to admit that now she was “addicted” to performing and “loves” being on stage. “It's my happy place”, she added. Back in October of last year, Kate and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, celebrated little Rani's 7th birthday, describing her as their “Sassy Silly Sunshine Girl”.

--IANS

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Kate Hudson reveals plans to start a family band with her kids

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