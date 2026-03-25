March 25, 2026 9:08 PM हिंदी

Kashmir shows strong solidarity with Iran through mega donation drive

Kashmir shows strong solidarity with Iran through mega donation drive

Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) A large-scale donation drive has emerged from Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir in support of Iran, with contributions estimated to be in the range of Rs 500–600 crore, according to Shia preacher and Majlis Ulama Imamia President Dr Aga Syed Mudasir Rizvi.

Speaking to IANS, Rizvi lauded the spirit of the people, calling it a reflection of inherent human values such as sacrifice and selflessness. “First of all, I salute this great spirit. This is human nature, which is inherent in us — the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness. What we are witnessing today, especially in the current situation, is a sign of truthfulness,” he said.

He emphasised that when people see a community standing firm, enduring hardships and making sacrifices in support of what they believe is the truth, it naturally inspires others to come forward in solidarity. “When you see a community standing firm, offering sacrifices and enduring hardships for the sake of truth and to support the oppressed, you feel compelled to present your own humble contribution and expression of solidarity,” Rizvi added.

Highlighting the scale and diversity of contributions, Rizvi noted that people across religious lines have participated in the drive. “As much as we have contacted our friends, they have also reached out to us, expressing their desire to contribute. Without any religious distinction, Shia, Sunni, and even non-Muslims have directly participated,” he said.

He further detailed that donations have come in various forms, including cash, gold, vehicles, utensils, and other essential items. “What you are seeing around you — utensils, cars, money, gold — all of this has been contributed by people,” he said.

Rizvi also pointed out that many professionals have directly transferred significant amounts to the Iranian embassy. “Besides this, many people at a professional level have directly transferred large sums to the embassy. So I am not surprised by these figures — in fact, the total amount is likely even higher,” he added.

--IANS

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