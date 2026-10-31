Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat sleeper train marks historic day for rail passengers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the impending launch of the Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train as a historic day for those travelling by rail between Delhi and Kashi, saying the new service would not only save time but also improve the overall travel experience.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' in Hindi and said, "Today is a historic day for those traveling by rail between Delhi and Kashi. With the launch of the Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, not only will there be a saving of time, but their experience is also set to improve. Equipped with modern amenities and a state-of-the-art safety system, this is the country's second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train."

In another post, the Prime Minister said that the train would make travel more convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, youth and businesspersons.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper train running from Kashi to Prayagraj, via Kanpur Central, to Delhi will make travel convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, youth, and businesspeople. Whether it’s a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity and tradition with modernity. Heartfelt best wishes to everyone for this new rail service," PM Modi said.

Following the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, Indian Railways is set to introduce the new service between New Delhi and Varanasi. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to flag off the train from Varanasi.

The semi-high-speed train is expected to transform overnight travel between the two cities, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

The new service is expected to operate six days a week. Train number 27421 will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 p.m. and reach Delhi at 5:55 a.m. the following day. Train number 27422 will leave New Delhi at 9:40 p.m. and arrive in Varanasi at 6:45 a.m. the next day.

The 16-coach train will offer three classes of accommodation -- Third AC, Second AC and First AC. Running via Kanpur Central, it will cover the approximately 760-km journey in nine hours and 30 minutes, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable overnight travel option.

--IANS

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