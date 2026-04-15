April 15, 2026 5:03 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Naagzilla’ books new release date, to debut in cinemas in Feb 2027

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Naagzilla’ books new release date, to debut in cinemas in Feb 2027

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The comedy-adventure film ‘Naagzilla’ starring Kartik Aaryan is set to bow in cinemas on February 12, 2027. The makers of the film made the announcement on Wednesday, as they shared the film’s poster. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for the ‘Fukrey’ franchise. The film was earlier set to release on August 4, 2026.

The film promises a world of shape shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore. It is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain.

The actor had announced the film last year in April, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a striking motion poster that shows him shirtless, gazing over a cityscape from within a snake-filled lair.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko”.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been laying low since his name popped up in the controversy surrounding him allegedly chatting with a minor girl on photo-sharing app Snapchat.

There were online claims suggesting that the actor allegedly texted a minor on Snapchat, but these accusations remain unverified and largely rooted in social media speculation. The narrative was traced to anonymous posts, and were largely driven by the social media buzz.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which bombed at the box-office despite a festive Christmas release. The romantic comedy opened to modest numbers and struggled to sustain momentum. Overall, it was marked as a flop, especially in contrast to his earlier success with films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which performed strongly at the box-office.

--IANS

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