Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Director P S Mithran on Wednesday announced that his eagerly-awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, featuring actor Karthi in the lead, will now hit screens worldwide on September 10 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, P S Mithran wrote, "Sky-shattering update. #Sardar2 in cinemas from Sep 10th, 2026, WORLDWIDE. Agent @Karthi_Offl arrives. Get ready for the mission of a lifetime. #OnceAspyAlwaysAspy #SardarFromSep10."

For the unware, the unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June last year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories, had in May last year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June, 2025.

Interestingly, the unit completed a 100 days of shooting in April last year.

Director P S Mithran, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had confirmed that dubbing work for the film was also being simultaneously carried out.

“Only another five to 10 percent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he had informed on the sidelines of an event organised to launch the prologue of the film.

While announcing the sequel to Sardar, the makers released a promo that showed Karthi’s character being sent as a spy to Cambodia. When asked if whether the story indeed moves to Cambodia or whether it takes place in China, Mithran had said, “Initially, the story goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China.”

A prologue released by the makers last year gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

--IANS

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