Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to flag off 18th edition of World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) A strong line-up of Indian Elite athletes will take to the start line on Sunday for the 18th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru.

With a total prize pool of USD 210,000, the Indian men’s winner is set to take home INR 3,00,000, while the Indian women’s winner will receive INR 2,75,000.

Additionally, a bonus of INR 1,00,000 is on offer for athletes who break the existing event records at the World Athletics Gold Label Race.

Defending champion Abhishek Pal returns after clocking 29:12 last year to set the Indian men’s event record and will look to build on that performance.

“Bengaluru has always been special for me. I’ve run multiple 10Ks here and last year I was able to break the course record, which gives me a lot of confidence coming back. This race is also a great way to assess where I stand at the start of the season. It tells you about your speed, endurance and overall condition, and helps shape the rest of the year. I’m hoping to build on that rhythm and deliver another strong performance,” Abhishek said.

Joining him is Kartik Karkera, who comes into the race on the back of a breakthrough stretch that includes victories at the National Marathon Championship, and the Tata Mumbai Marathon on debut.

“I’m coming into Bengaluru with good momentum, but this phase is about building towards bigger goals like the Asian Games. Running a 10K is crucial, it sharpens speed while maintaining endurance, both essential for the marathon. Events like this give Indian athletes exposure to international competition, and that experience is invaluable. It pushes us to believe we can compete at the highest level. A fast race here will be important to gauge where I stand,” he said.

In the women’s field, Sanjivani Jadhav, one of the most consistent names in Indian road running and a back-to-back Indian Elite winner in Bengaluru, will have the opportunity to secure a historic hat-trick.

“My training has remained consistent, even after stepping up to the marathon earlier this year. The focus now is back on the 5K and 10K as I build towards the Asian Games. For this race, it’s about both defending my title and improving my timing. Races like Bengaluru are important—they fit well into my preparation and help me stay competitive at the highest level. I’m confident the conditions here will help me push for a strong result,” Sanjivani said.

Over 36,000 participants are set to take part in the event, once again energising the city and setting a new record.

Extending their support, esteemed guests including Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Home Minister and President of the Karnataka Athletics Association, Dr. G Parameshwara and International Event Ambassador Blanka Vlašić will flag off the race.

Embracing the spirit of the event, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah will also lace up and join the runners on Sunday, alongside Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Tejasvi Surya, Brig. Ranjeet Alva, SM, Dy. GOC, Karnataka & Kerala Sub-Area, and Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy.

--IANS

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