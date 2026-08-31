Karisma Kapoor treats with a sunkissed selfie by the lake: A moment in time

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor decided to share some sun-kissed selfies on her official Instagram handle on Monday.

The primary pic in the post had Karisma facing the camera for a stylish selfie against the beautiful backdrop of a lake with the sun shining brightly on her face.

Acing the black attire, Karisma was seen with specs and her hair tied in a ponytail.

For makeup, Karisma used a brown-toned lip color, enhancing the entire ensemble.

The caption in the post read, "A moment in time (sic)", followed by a brown heart emoji and the #nofilterdays

The comment section saw remarks such as "More #nofilter days... They bring out your best aesthetic like you used to post earlier," "Those glasses look good on you", and "Always gorgeous".

Work-wise, Karisma is one of the judges on the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’.

During a recent episode, choreographer Geeta Kapur recalled meeting Karisma during the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ shoot.

She recalled, “1996 mein aap jab ye film ke liye shooting kar rahi thi, Dil To Pagal Hai, tab meri nayi nayi shuruaat hui thi as an assistant choreographer aur aap gaana kar rahi thi ‘Pyaar Kar’ ka sequence tha and that was the first time I saw you. Main pehli baar aapse roobaroo hui thi and I thought you were gorgeous, you still are. Aap tab tak already established badi star thi, but you treated me with a lot of love and lot of respect. Aapki pehli mujhe woh pehli jhalak yaad hain. You were wearing a light blue gown, I remember that (In 1996, when you were shooting for this film, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, I was just beginning my journey as an assistant choreographer and you were shooting the ‘Pyaar Kar’ sequence. That was the first time I saw you. I met you for the first time and I thought you were gorgeous, you still are. You were already an established big star at that time, but you treated me with a lot of love and respect. I still remember that first glimpse of you. You were wearing a light blue gown, I remember that)"

--IANS

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