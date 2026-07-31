Karisma Kapoor shares how motherhood shaped her perspective towards understanding young minds

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor has opened up about her experience of judging Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3.

She shared how motherhood has shaped her perspective towards understanding children's creativity and imagination. Speaking about the experience, Karisma said, “What I loved most about Fevicreate Idea Labs was that it celebrates something every child naturally has curiosity and imagination. We often associate judging with performance, but here it was about listening to ideas, understanding how young minds think and encouraging them to dream a little bigger.”

“Spending time with these children was genuinely inspiring because they look at the world with such honesty and originality. As someone who is a mother myself, I found that especially meaningful, and I hope every child watching feels encouraged to keep creating, asking questions and believing in their ideas.”

The four-episode grand finale, set to air over two weekends starting tomorrow on Nickelodeon and JioHotstar, will feature Karisma mentoring and celebrating some of the country’s most talented young innovators across two age groups — 5 to 8 years and 9 to 14 years.

Selected from over 3 lakh applicants, the 12 finalists will showcase their unique ideas based on art, well-being and science.

Karisma is currently seen judging the reality show “India's Best Dancer Season 5," alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Haarsh Limbachiyaa serves as the host of the dance reality show.

On the big screen, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the neo-noir psychological crime thriller series “Brown,” where she portrayed Rita Brown, a troubled and determined investigator. The series premiered on ZEE5 on June 5, 2026.

Speaking about her role, Karisma Kapoor had shared that in her over three-decade-long career, she had played several strong female characters. However, she noted that what made Rita Brown unique was that her strength came not just from her courage, but also from her vulnerability and quiet resilience.

The actress said in a statement, “Over the years, I’ve played many strong women, but Rita’s strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage.” “Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that’s what made the journey so personal and transformative for me.”

--IANS

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