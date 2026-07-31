Adah Sharma recalls using late grandmother's Rs 15 sarees in music video, remembers her on birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma remembered her late grandmother, whom she affectionately called as "Paati", on her grandmother's first birth anniversary post her demise last year.

The actress shared an emotional note along with fond memories of the woman who was one of the biggest influences in her life.

Taking to her social media account, Adah shared a montage featuring her grandmother, including an old video in which ‘Paati’ fondly recalled how one of her former students had brought her two sarees from Dubai decades ago for just Rs 15 each.

Remembering the story, Adah revealed that she later wore those very sarees in one of her music videos.

Alongside the video, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday Paati First birthday party without Paati on earth. I hope she's eating chocolate wherever she is. Paati has the best seat in the universe now and she's watching all her students who are making excuses to not study. I'd quickly do my homework if I were you."

For the uninitiated, Adah shared a very close bond with her grandmother and often featured her in her popular "Party With Paati" videos on social media.

Her grandmother passed away on November 23, 2025, after battling ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis.

On the work front, Adah is known for films such as 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2, Commando 3, The Kerala Story, Bastar: The Naxal Story and Tumko Meri Kasam. She will next be seen in the crime thriller Haatak.

Apart from her films, Adah enjoys a massive following on social media for her thought-provoking yet candid videos.

Her fluency in Marathi, recitations of Marathi poems, dance performances and quirky humour also have a separate fan base.

–IANS

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