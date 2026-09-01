Karishma Tanna: August is filled with the newest member of our family

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna bids adieu to August with a throwback, sharing glimpses from her August 2025 memories while hinting at how special August 2026 has been with the newest addition to her family.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself with her husband Varun Bangera from their picturesque holiday in 2025. She also shared a few photographs of her baby bump during the initial time of her pregnancy.

“Also cherishing August 2025 Dump. Since 2026 August is filled with the newest member of our Family. Hello Sept,” Karishma wrote as the caption.

Karishma and her husband Varun on July 29 stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29.

They shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes.

The caption on the picture reads, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

Alongside the image, they wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Karishma and Varun started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Their relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress, who had attended the party with Malhotra, met Varun for the first time at the event. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April this year by sharing a series of adorable pictures on Instagram.

Karishma has showcased her acting prowess in shows such as “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to “Naagin 3” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

She ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush” and gained major stardom with the series “Scoop” helmed by Hansal Mehta.

--IANS

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