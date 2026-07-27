July 27, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Karishma Tanna asks paps to stop focusing on her baby bump as she poses with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Karishma Tanna asks paps to stop focusing on her baby bump as she poses with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who is expecting her first child, recently shared a candid moment with the paparazzi while posing alongside actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Recently, Neha and Angad stepped out with mom-to-be Karishma, and the couple was seen posing with the actress. While posing for the shutterbugs, Karishma noticed photographers focusing their cameras on her baby bump and playfully questioned them about it. In a video, the “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” actress was heard saying in Hindi, “Aap log stomach par circle kyun karte rehte ho?” Dressed in a comfortable white outfit, Tanna was seen smiling as she posed with the actors. During the interaction, Angad Bedi jokingly said, “Hum do, yeh do,” referring to the actress’ pregnancy. The ‘Naagin 3’ actress was also heard telling Angad, “Dekho, main taiyaar ho ke aayi hoon” (See, I have come all dressed up).

Karishma Tanna, who is very active on social media, had recently posted a glimpse of her peaceful morning routine and revealed that spending time with herself early in the day was her “favourite” moment.

For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera in 2022. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April via a post on social media. They shared multiple pregnancy photoshoot pictures with the caption, “A little Miracle, Our greatest gift — August 2026.”

On the work front, Karishma Tanna has built an impressive career across television, films, and OTT platforms. She has been part of popular shows such as “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Naagin 3,” and “Qayamat Ki Raat.”

Karishma made her Bollywood debut with the film “Grand Masti” and later appeared in notable projects such as Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.” She also featured in the OTT show “Hush Hush” and gained appreciation for her performance in Hansal Mehta’s series “Scoop.”

--IANS

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