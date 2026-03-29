Kareena Kapoor's March is all about snow & snacks

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her March diaries with the netizens.

Her vacation jump featuring husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh is all about snow, snacks, love, and selfies.

As the first photo in the post, Bebo uploaded a stylish selfie with pouted lips, followed by a picture of the 'Omkara' actress posing amidst the snow with Ski Poles in her hands.

We could also see Saif relaxing on the family getaway in the middle of a beautiful landscape with snow-clad mountains in the backdrop.

In another snap, Kareena was seen enjoying the snow with her little munchkin.

The 'Jab We Met' actress also published a mirror selfie during what seemed to be a shopping spree.

From another stylish click of Saif, to more selfies of Bebo, to a glimpse of what all they relished during their holiday, Kareena's latest Insta post has it all.

Dropping the photographs on her IG, she wrote, "Started with snow, ended with snacks (rainbow emoji) that’s been March (Women tipping hand emoji) (sic)."

Coming to Kareena's professional commitments, she is gearing up for the release of her next with Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

Bebo has been paired opposite Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran in her next. The project marks the primary on-screen pairing of the two.

The investigative crime thriller reflects on how a single diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions.

The shoot for "Daayra" has already been completed.

Announcing the conclusion of the shoot on social media, Kareena shared a post that read, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

--IANS

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