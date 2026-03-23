Kareena Kapoor wishes late Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter & her niece Samara on 15th birthday

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor on the 23rd of March, took to her social media account to wish her ‘dearest’ niece Samara on her 15th birthday.

The actress shared an adorable picture featuring herself cuddling little Samara.She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Samara…Sending you love and joy on your special day @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor is the ‘Maasi’ (maternal aunt) of Samara.

Riddhima’s father, late Rishi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor’s father, Randhir Kapoor, are real-life brothers, making the two women first cousins.

Earlier in the day, Samara's mother Riddhima had also penned a heartfelt note for her daughter as she turned 15.

Calling her ‘the greatest blessing’ in her life, Riddhima shared a carousel post featuring throwback pictures capturing Samara’s growing years.

In the first picture, a toddler Samara, barely a year old, can be seen taking her first few steps while holding hands with her ‘mamu’, Ranbir Kapoor.In another picture, Samara is seen dressed in a lavender fairy gown.

Riddhima captioned the post as, “My Sampie. 15 years of loving you holding your hand and calling you mine…my greatest blessing.”

She added, “You make my world brighter just by being you. Stay as kind strong and beautiful as you are I love you to the moon and back - and a little more every day. Happy 15th birthday my heart (sic)”

For the uninitiated, Riddhima and Kareena are cousins to Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor.

While the other three are top actors in Bollywood, Riddhima opted for a different career and currently runs a flourishing jewellery design business.

Riddhima made her acting debut with the OTT series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

–IANS

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