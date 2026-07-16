Kareena Kapoor wishes Katrina Kaif on her 43rd birthday, says, 'Have the best birthday mommy Kat'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account, to wish her fellow Bollywood colleague and star Katrina Kaif on her 43rd birthday on July 16.

The actress wished Katrina, with a heartfelt message and a nostalgic throwback picture.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of the two actresses posing together at an event, Kareena wrote, 'Happy Birthday forever superstar... Have the best birthday mommy Kat @katrinakaif.'

The monochrome picture captures the two Bollywood stars smiling for the cameras at what appears to be a red-carpet event.

Although Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have never shared screen space in a full-fledged film, they have always maintained a cordial relationship and have often spoken highly of one another.

Kareena is technically Katrina's senior in the industry as she made her Bollywood debut with 'Refugee' in 2000, while Katrina entered Hindi cinema with 'Boom' in 2003.

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif was previously in a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. During their relationship, Katrina was often seen attending the Kapoor family's famous Christmas lunches alongside Ranbir.

The couple eventually parted ways in 2016 after dating for many years. Katrina has remained on good terms and is a very good friend of Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt.

On an earlier season of talk show, 'Koffee with Karan', when Kareena Kapoor appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor, she had spoken fondly of Katrina and praised her.

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021 and welcomed their baby boy last year.

Kareena Kapoor's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan has also shared screen space with Katrina Kaif in Kabir Khan's action thriller 'Phantom', which featured the duo in lead roles.

–IANS

rd/