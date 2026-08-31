Kareena Kapoor feels she has become a better actor ever since becoming a mother

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor opened up about the emotional sensitivity involved in portraying her character in ‘Daayra’ during the film’s trailer launch event.

The actress was asked how she balances her own instincts as a mother while performing emotionally intense scenes involving a mother and her child. Responding to the question, Kareena said that “Daayra” is one such film whose emotional impact has stayed with her. She also praised writer-director Meghna Gulzar for creating a character that gave her a new perspective and added another dimension to her life.

Talking about how motherhood has influenced her performance, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress said she feels she has become a better actor since becoming a mother.

Kareena stated, “Definitely. The Daayra is one such film. It always stays with you. And certain parts, I just feel like the part, like Ajooni, what Meghna has written has given me more Darja in my life. I feel that as a mother, as an actor, I just feel like a part written by her, and I had this opportunity to play it. It has stayed with me. And I think, I don't know, I feel ever since I have become a mother, I have also become a better actor. I don’t know why.”

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming film “Daayra” unveiled its trailer at a grand event. The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense story, with the two lead characters Kareena Kapor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran finding themselves on opposite sides of the debate over justice. It also introduces the film’s ensemble cast, including Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Trupti Khamkar.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), “Daayra” is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. Inspired by true events, “Daayra” follows the aftermath of a crime that sparks widespread outrage across the country. The film will hit theatres on 18th September 2026.

--IANS

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