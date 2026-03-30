Kareena Kapoor congratulates ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Sonam Kapoor on arrival of her second baby

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to wish her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Sonam Kapoor on the arrival of her second baby boy.

The actress was seen showering Sonam with love and congratulations on the social media post .

Sonam took to her social media account to share the happy news and wrote, ‘With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.

“Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

“We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.

With love,

Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”

Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote, ‘Congratulations Sona and Anand,’ followed by many heart emoticons.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis, and Huma Qureshi also commented with many heart emoticons.

On the night of March 29, Sonam Kapoor announced the arrival of her second baby boy on her social media account, sharing a heartfelt note along with a creative illustration.

Talking about the creative, the artwork featured a woman seated amidst nature, surrounded by animals and flowers, and that symbolised nurturing, motherhood and new life.

Talking about Sonam, the actress tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022, who is now in his fourth year.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, the actresses share a close friendship and were seen together in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

–IANS

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