3 FIRs registered, case given to CID after allegations of irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the alleged bribery and dealing case related to appointments in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. He also stated that two FIRs will be probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Addressing the media, Singh said that three First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station over allegations of irregularities in appointments to posts in the KPSC.

“Out of the three FIRs, two have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Permission has been sought from the court regarding the remaining case,” he said.

The Police Commissioner added that the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) had issued orders transferring the two cases to the CID.

The controversy pertains to the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the KPSC, in which serious allegations have surfaced that bribes of up to Rs 80 lakh were accepted in exchange for appointments.

The allegations have triggered protests by students and aspiring veterinary officers, who have accused the KPSC of irregularities in the recruitment process. Demonstrations have also been staged against the State government over the issue.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP has extended its support to the protests, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged scam.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner further said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the ongoing police recruitment examinations across the city to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process for candidates.

Singh said police recruitment examinations are being conducted for the second time and have witnessed the highest number of applications this year.

“This time, a record number of candidates have applied for the police recruitment examinations. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience during the examination process,” he said.

According to the Police Commissioner, a total of 149 examination centres have been set up across Bengaluru for the recruitment tests. Security personnel have been deployed at all centres to maintain law and order and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Officials said special measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process.

The police recruitment examinations are being held amid heightened vigilance, with authorities closely monitoring all examination centres across the city.

--IANS

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