Karan Tacker relives childhood memories in Shimla

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited Shimla, a place that holds special memories from his childhood.

The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor shared a heartfelt glimpse from the hill station, recalling the days he spent there with his parents. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared several pictures from Shimla and wrote, “Shimla, aur meri kuch bachpan ki yaadien” (Shimla, and some memories from my childhood).

In the pictures, Karan Tacker can be seen posing against the scenic backdrop of the hills. He also shared heartwarming moments with his parents, including a photo where he is seen enjoying ice cream with his father.

Karan often shares glimpses of his personal life through social media, giving them a peek into his cherished memories, travel diaries, and special moments with his loved ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Tacker began his acting journey with a brief role in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” He later made his mark on television with shows like “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi” and “Rang Badalti Odhani.” However, it was the popular daily soap “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” that emerged as his breakthrough project, earning him widespread recognition and a strong fan following.

Karan later ventured into the digital space with “Special Ops.” He reprised the role in “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” in 2021. In 2022, he portrayed IPS officer Amit Lodha in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.” Most recently, the actor was seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

During the trailer launch event of the show, Karan opened up about the challenges he faced while stepping into such a unique character. He revealed that preparing for the role affected his sleep and led to several sleepless nights.

Karan said, “I don’t want to sound very overindulgent as an actor, but for me, especially when it came to playing this part, I really had a challenge switching off from the heaviness of what you do on set, and you come back home. There have been so many times when I’ve messaged my mom on my way back home from work, saying, "Mom, can you just stay up for me?"

--IANS

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