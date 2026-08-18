Karan Singh on ‘The Traitors’ journey: Way out of my comfort zone, made great connections

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Karan Singh, who is a magician, and was recently eliminated from the reality show ‘The Traitors’, has shared his experience of working on the show. He said that the show allowed him to leave his comfort zone, and explore connections with fellow contestants.

Karan spoke with IANS after he left the show along with Soundous Mouafakir, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

He told IANS, “For me as a performer and an artist, my thing is I always want to try new things, even though my time is spent on stage performing for people, reading my mind and doing all of that. I think I want to try different things. So I've done stand-up comedy in a French show. I have been on ‘India's Got Latent’. I have done all of these things. And this is something, again, I was pushing myself to try something new. It's way out of my comfort zone. It was so much fun. I met incredible people, some people obviously I knew from before. Some I met for the first time, made great connections. I think everybody has some very unique qualities to them”.

“He further mentioned, “And just, it reinforced my belief that people will try to say, everybody says that I'm unique and I'm not like everybody else. But if everybody says that they're unique, isn't that what makes them completely like everyone else? And that's exactly what happened in the show. They're phenomenal people, but there are a few things which are very similar about everyone. So I had immense fun just noticing that from people about different walks of life as well”.

‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar.

The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination. The new season has already generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

--IANS

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