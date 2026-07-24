Karan Patel reacts to being called 'rude' and 'egoistic'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Television star Karan Patel has reacted to often being labelled "rude" and "egoistic", saying he believes people tend to mistake honesty for arrogance.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actor shared that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and he does not let such perceptions affect him.

"I don't know if we have accepted truth as a different form of arrogance or rudeness. Because everybody has a right to their own opinion. Maybe I could be wrong, I could be right for some. But the point is, everybody eventually has a right to put forth their view," Karan said.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor added that he sees no reason to be bothered by differing opinions, as everyone is free to think and express themselves.

"And to judge upon that view, I think it is something that you can easily overcome. Because someone's views are theirs. Keep your views to yourself. Keep your opportunities to yourself. And if you don't agree with me, then don't read it. Simple as that," he said.

While Karan Patel has significantly reduced his presence on social media in recent times, there was a time when the actor was known for being outspoken on issues dominating public discourse. He never shied away from expressing his thoughts on his social media account. But Karan often found himself being labelled "rude" or "egoistic" for speaking his mind.

On the professional front, Karan Patel is one of television's most popular actors and is best known for playing Raman Bhalla in the hit show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. Over the years, he has also appeared in shows such as 'Kasturi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', 'Kasamh Se', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' amongst others.

The actor, who was last seen in his recently released show, Raktaanchal Season 3, has been garnering great response. The series also stars Kranti Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Mahie Gill in pivotal roles.

–IANS

rd/