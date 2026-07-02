Karan Johar shares AI photo of himself edited by daughter Roohi: Apple doesn't fall far from tree

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar treated the netizens with an AI photo of himself edited by his daughter Roohi.

He revealed that his daughter insisted that he post this picture and also give her credit.

Dropping the stylish photo on his Instagram Stories, KJo wrote, "Chat GPT Photoshop by the daughter who has insisted I post it and giver her credit! (apple doesn't fall far from the tree) (sic)"

Karan's feed is full of such adorable moments with his kids, Roohi and Yash.

In June, Karan was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as he was travelling with Yash and Roohi.

The video showed the director stepping out of his car while his children arrived in a separate vehicle.

KJo even shielded the twins from the paparazzi as they entered the airport premises. It seemed like the trio was leaving the city for a family vacation to an undisclosed location.

For those who do not know, Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents them with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

During Father’s Day last year, Karan shed light on his journey as a single father.

His heartfelt note on social media read, “My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe….”

“I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise," he added.

--IANS

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