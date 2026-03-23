March 23, 2026 1:47 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar on clickbait culture: Humble request to not quote a line that twists the relevance

Karan Johar on clickbait culture: Humble request to not quote a line that twists the relevance

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) After his comments on actress Janhvi Kapoor’s exit from his talent agency started doing the rounds, filmmaker Karan Johar has made a measured appeal against the growing trend of clickbait headlines, urging media platforms to stay mindful of context while quoting interviews.

Karan took to his Instagram stories section, where he urged platforms to stay mindful of context while quoting interviews. Stressing that artists willingly participate in conversations and podcasts, he pointed out that lifting a single line out of context can distort intent and discourage open dialogue.

“I want to politely speak of Click bait headlines.... Lots of us give interviews and podcasts and we are happy to do so... but to take a line from an interview and quote it out of context is just click bait and makes one vary of speaking at all…” Karan, who did not divulge much about the context of the post, wrote.

Calling it a “humble request,” the filmmaker emphasised the need to present statements with integrity rather than twisting them into something sensational.

“This is a humble request to NOT quote a line that twists the relevance of the statement made with integrity as opposed to sounding personal, offensive or sensational,” he concluded the post.

It was in an interview, when Karan was addressing Janhvi’s exit and had said that there will be some talent who come to them and go as there are “three leading agencies, there is always passing the parcel that is happening.”

He went on to share that he wishes well to those who left his agency and will work with them. However, he also talked about his in-house talent and had said that he will “prioritise” his agency’s talent because he wants to make sure “they are part of the family in everything we do.”

Karan had launched Janhvi with the 2018 romance film “Dhadak” directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer.

A remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule, also produced by Zee Studios, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and debutant Janhvi Kapoor, with Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar in supporting roles.

--IANS

dc/

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