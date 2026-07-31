July 31, 2026 3:42 PM हिंदी

Karan Aanand on supernatural thriller 'LUPT': 'The film explores human emotions beyond fear'

Karan Aanand on supernatural thriller 'LUPT': 'The film explores human emotions beyond fear'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Karan Aanand has opened up about the supernatural thriller “LUPT,” calling it a special project inspired by a true story.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared that the film goes beyond supernatural elements and explores human emotions, hidden fears and the impact of unresolved events from the past. Sharing his excitement about the film’s digital premiere, Karan stated, “LUPT is a very special film because it is inspired by a true story, and that makes its journey even more intriguing and unsettling. When a story has its roots in real-life events, the fear and emotions feel much more relatable. The film is not only about supernatural experiences; it also explores human emotions, hidden fears and the impact of unresolved events from the past.”

“Being part of LUPT was a memorable experience. I had the opportunity to work with an extremely talented and accomplished cast, and every character adds an important layer to the mystery. I am very happy that the film is now coming to WAVES OTT, where it can reach a much wider audience. I believe viewers will enjoy the suspense, connect with the emotions, and remain curious about what happens next until the very end,” he added.

Directed by Prabhuraj, the upcoming thriller features a powerful ensemble cast including Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Meenakshi Dixit, Rishabh Chadha, and Niki Aneja Walia. Inspired by real-life events, “LUPT” takes viewers on a mysterious and unsettling journey where a family’s seemingly ordinary trip turns into a terrifying experience. As strange and unexplained incidents begin to unfold, hidden secrets from the past slowly come to light, blurring the line between reality, fear, and the supernatural.

Inspired by a true story, “LUPT” will stream on WAVES OTT from 31st July.

--IANS

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