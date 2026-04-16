Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi 'flag bearer of feminism' during LS debate

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Lok Sabha debate, describing him as a leading advocate of women's empowerment in India and asserting that many in the country view his leadership as transformative in advancing gender equality.

Speaking during the discussion on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the MP from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh said that women across the country see the Prime Minister as a key proponent of gender equality and a strong supporter of increased representation of women in public life.

“Today, the daughters of India believe there is no bigger feminist than Pradhan Mantri ji,” she said. “He is the only flag bearer of feminism. And the daughters of this country will always remain grateful to him.”

Ranaut said that PM Modi has demonstrated sustained faith in the potential, capabilities and aspirations of Indian women across sectors, and added that such trust has translated into greater participation and confidence among women.

“For the faith he has shown in the women of India, we will forever be thankful,” she added, reiterating her support for policies aimed at women’s empowerment.

The special session of Parliament is focusing on three key Bills aimed at restructuring aspects of India’s democratic framework, including proposals to expand the Lok Sabha’s strength from the current 543 seats and to provide for one-third reservation for women in the lower House.

Ranaut strongly supported the proposed legislation, describing it as a significant and forward-looking step towards enhancing women’s representation and participation in legislative bodies across the country.

Beyond the core reservation provisions, she also backed the linkage of the Bill with the delimitation exercise, calling it a “constitutional necessity” and arguing that such a move would help align representation with demographic realities.

She emphasised that redrawing electoral boundaries is not only timely but essential to reflect India’s evolving population patterns and ensure equitable representation across regions.

“The delimitation process is important and much needed,” she said, urging lawmakers to support the reform measures.

Her remarks came amid ongoing discussions on increasing women’s participation in politics, with the proposed legislation seeking to expand opportunities for women not only in Parliament but also in state assemblies.

Ranaut’s intervention during the debate reflected her support for a broader policy direction that seeks to integrate women more deeply into governance and decision-making processes.

As the House deliberated on the proposed measures, the discussion continued to focus on the implications of enhanced representation and structural reforms in strengthening democratic participation.

--IANS

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