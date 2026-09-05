Kangana reacts as netizen points mistake in bhog preparation: Tum sirf khaane pe dhyaan do

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed a netizen who pointed out a mistake in her Janmashtami bhog preparation.

On Friday, the 'Queen' actress dropped a video of herself preparing special bhog for the festival of Janmashtami at her Manali home, and one of the X (Previously known as Twitter) users commented that Kangana had not even switched on the gas to cook the bhog. The user also said that the utensil on which she was cooking was already black.

Responding to the comment, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress hit back at the user saying, “Yeh halwa nahi bhog hai (This is a separate dish), many ingredients are prepared separately and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting it into pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhyaan do (you focus on eating only) don’t worry about cooking. (sic)”

Meanwhile, in the post uploaded by Kangana on Friday, she relived some fond memories of making the festive offering in the same kitchen as a kid.

The video had the 'Emergency' actress saying in Hindi, “Jai Shri Krishna. Today, on the occasion of Janmashtami, I am at my mother's home in Mandi. This is the same kitchen in Mandi where we used to make prasad for Lord Krishna during our childhood. Today, I am making the same bhog for Him. Today is also the birthday of my niece Kadambari, so on this occasion, I wish everyone a very happy Janmashtami.”

Kangana wore a beautiful white traditional outfit for the festival, accessorized with a small bindi and traditional earrings.

The clip showed her standing in the kitchen, stirring a large pan containing the bhoj for Janmashtami celebrations.

--IANS

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