Kangana Ranaut shares heartwarming moments from Raksha Bandhan celebration with brother

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother and shared glimpses of the special occasion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress shared a series of pictures from the Rakhi celebration, offering a glimpse into the family festivities. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt message for her brother, expressing her prayers for his health, prosperity, and happiness. In her note, Kangana wrote, “Mere payaare Bhai

Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho.” ( I pray to God that the bond of love I have tied around your wrist always protects you. May you always serve and honour our parents, uphold the dignity of our family, care for and bring happiness to your wife, always protect your children, and remain content and fulfilled in life.)

“Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein.” (My dear brother, I always wish to see you healthy and prosperous. To me, you are a reflection of our parents, and I hope I always receive your love, care and protection.)

In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut could be seen performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals with her brother. She tied a rakhi around his wrist and applied a tilak to his forehead. One of the pictures also captured her brother seeking her blessings by touching her feet. Kangana later posed happily for photographs with her brother and his wife, giving a glimpse of their intimate family celebration.

Meanwhile, several celebrities marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing special moments with their siblings on social media.

--IANS

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