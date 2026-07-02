July 02, 2026 7:13 AM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut schools Ram Kapoor: Don't defend yourself if you want to improve

Kangana Ranaut schools Ram Kapoor: Don't defend yourself if you want to improve

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut entered the reality show 'Lock Upp' season two as 'Janta Ki Awaaz’, joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

As she interacted with the contestants, she schooled popular television actor Ram Kapoor for his attitude on the show.

Kangana told the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor that if he wishes to improve himself, he should stop defending his actions.

The 'Queen' actress told Ram, "Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?"

Defending himself, he replied, saying, "When the time comes, I will own my truth as well or better than anybody here."

Giving him another warning, Kangana said, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

Before this, Ram received a similar reality check from Farah Khan.

During the "chargesheet" segment, Farah shared that despite usually being the lead in every project, Ram had faded into the background in 'Lock Upp 2'.

"I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here," the filmmaker and choreographer told Ram.

However, Ram did not take the feedback in a positive way and casually raised his hand as if to stop her from speaking.

Seeing this, Farah responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny."

Still not budging, Ram said, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this," he said.

Trying yet again, Farah said, "What you are doing, this lecturing you are doing, you are not like that at all."

However, Ram continued to be stubborn.

"Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am," he said.

After this, Farah made a light-hearted remark, "Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs", to which Ram replied, "I will become a dinosaur."

--IANS

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