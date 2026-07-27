Kangana Ranaut plans ‘digital detox’ after Gen Z 'puke inducing' protest reels, asks ‘who is birthing them’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the videos of Gen Z-led protests that have been going viral over social media.

The actress who seems to have been mighty upset with the language used by the Gen Z in the protest videos, said that it all has left her disturbed and ‘scarred.’

Taking to her social media account,, Kangana criticised the language and visuals seen in the protest reels.

She wrote, "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

She further wrote, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication, you call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox."

This is not the first time Kangana has commented on the protests. Earlier, she had shared her views on her social media account, where she questioned the methods adopted by the protestors. She even criticised the attempts to pressure the government through street protests.

The protests, led largely by students and young people, were initially triggered by allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak. Over time, the movement broadened to include concerns over transparency, accountability, and opportunities for young people.

---IANS

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