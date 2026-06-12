June 12, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut on if high fee by actors adds to film losses

Kangana Ranaut on if high fee by actors adds to film losses

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut shared her views on whether the high fees charged by lead actors contribute to film losses.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kangana said that when a film fails to perform commercially, every expense associated with the project comes under scrutiny.

The 'Queen' actress compared it to a common household that tends to reduce their spending when income falls.

Kangana was also of the view that the film industry needs to evolve, keeping up with the volatile audience expectations and market realities.

She told IANS, "When a film does not do well, the stakes will be very high. The way you used to spend money, if you don't have that much income, how much will you spend? So, having said that, I think films need to evolve. And the way society is evolving, the movies also need to keep evolving themselves."

Meanwhile, Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' co-star Smita Tambe stressed the importance of relevance in storytelling. She said that the stronger the connection between cinema and the common audience, the greater the attraction and impact a film can have.

Pitching in, Smita added, "I always feel that every person looks for some relevance. In any story, anywhere. We seek relevance. Some place where we are visible. I feel that this exchange of relevance between the stories of cinema and the common audience, the more it evolves, it will become an attraction point for them."

Citing an example of her upcoming drama, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", she went on to add, "In the film, we see that every common woman, our mothers, nurses, or any other working class person, will be able to relate to it. So I feel that the more this relation evolves, the more the audience will come to us."

--IANS

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