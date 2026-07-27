Kangana Ranaut lauds PM Modi’s efforts for education reform, weeding out corruption in education system

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, has lauded PM Modi for his work in the aftermath of the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Minister of Education.

On Monday, the actress spoke with the media outside the Parliament, and lauded PM Modi’s efforts, and his promise to deliver justice to students who suffered because of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

She told the media, “Our Prime Minister has set an example for the whole world. He is a great leader who is dedicated to every small and big issue. The way he is dedicated to the country and its people, he is an inspiration for the whole world. The way he has set up a committee, now a high-powered committee has been formed for this, it will work for the examination and make it corruption-proof. Even if this bill has come immediately, the amendment bill for examination, this is the commitment of the Prime Minister”.

However, she made a backhanded comment at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“And Rahul Gandhi is seeing what used to happen in the time of UPA, what was the budget. This budget of education is more than the education budget during the time of UPA”, she added.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He has been replaced by Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.

The brutal assault on the protestors on July 20 by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns.

--IANS

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