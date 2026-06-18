Kane equals Lineker record of England's top World Cup goalscorer

Arlington, June 18 (IANS) Harry Kane has written a new chapter into his England book of records by becoming just the second man from the nation to score ten goals at the FIFA World Cup with his brace in 2026 campaign opener against Croatia.

The Three Lions captain joined Gary Lineker, who recorded his haul across a six-goal adidas Golden Boot-winning campaign at Mexico 1986, before bagging four at Italy 1990.

Kane, who trailed Lineker by two goals heading into England’s World Cup 2026 opener in Dallas, was at the double in the first half, taking him level. He netted his first from the spot in the 12th minute, becoming the first player in tournament history to score five penalties (excluding shootouts), before doubling his tally with a superb header just before the break.

Russia 2018 was Kane's first global finals, and while England bowed out in the semi-finals, he joined Lineker in scooping the Golden Boot with six goals. Two more followed at Qatar 2022 with efforts against Senegal and France.

Kane is England’s all-time record goalscorer and joint fourth in the list of record appearance makers. The striker was part of the squads who reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the finals of EURO 2020 and EURO 2024.

England won their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture for the third tournament running thanks to a brilliant brace from Harry Kane and second-half goals by Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford.

England's top World Cup goalscorers

Harry Kane – 10 goals in 12 games

Gary Lineker – 10 goals in 12 games

Geoff Hurst – 5 goals in 6 games

Bobby Charlton – 4 goals in 14 games

Michael Owen – 4 goals in 12 games

David Beckham – 3 goals in 13 games

Steven Gerrard – 3 goals in 12 games

Marcus Rashford – 3 goals in 11 games

Roger Hunt – 3 goals in 6 games

David Platt – 3 goals in 6 games

Bukayo Saka – 3 goals in 4 games

Nat Lofthouse – 3 goals in 2 games

--IANS

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