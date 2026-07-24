Aruna Irani recalls 'Bombay to Goa's' first day shoot being called off as Amitabh Bachchan 'didn't know how to dance at all’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Bollywood veteran address Aruna Irani reminisced about her shooting days with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Bombay to Goa in 1972.

The actress shared fascinating behind-the-scenes trivia about filming the movie with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Aruna Irani recalled how a then young Amitabh Bachchan initially struggled with one of the song’s fast-paced choreography, and just could not dance.

Speaking about the initial hurdles during the shoot, Aruna Irani revealed by saying, "Jab Amitabh ji iss film mein kaam kar rahe the as a hero, toh uss waqt toh bilkul naye-naye the. Dance-vance toh unko bilkul nahi aata tha, first day toh shooting cancel ki thi unhone because movements woh correctly kar nahi pa rahe the. Uske baad unhone rehearsal ki aur next day shoot ki. Par next day jo shoot ki, aisa dance kiya unhone ki pata nahi lagta kaun sa jaadu ho gaya, Bohot acchha kiya unhone."

(When Amitabh ji was working on this film as the lead actor, he was completely new at the time. He didn't know how to dance at all. In fact, on the very first day, the shoot had to be cancelled because he wasn't able to perform the dance movements correctly. After that, he rehearsed, and they shot the sequence the next day. But when they resumed filming, he danced so well that it felt like magic. He gave an absolutely wonderful performance)

Further detailing the shooting schedule of the iconic bus sequence, she added, "Pehle jab shooting shuru hui thi toh bus se shuru hui thi. Bus mein hi Belgaum gaye the. Uske baad we came back to Madras, Madras mein unhone set lagaya tha bus ka aur wahan pe shoot kiya tha yeh gaana, bas teen din mein. Woh ek din jo waste hua tha wohi, baaki aise dekho toh gaana doo hi din mein hua."

(When the shooting first began, we actually started by traveling in a bus. We went to Belgaum by bus. After that, we returned to Madras. In Madras, they had built a bus set, and that's where this song was filmed. The entire song was shot in just three days. The only time that was lost was that one day; otherwise, if you look at it, the song was actually completed in just two days)

Talking about the movie, Bombay to Goa, it became a cult classic owing to its storyline, it's iconic songs, comical characters of legendary actors Mehmood and Tun Tun.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar, at 83 is all geared up for the upcoming season of his quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The megastar will kickstart with the shoot of the quiz-based reality show from the 1st of August.

–IANS

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