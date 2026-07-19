Kamal Haasan tells 'Amaran' director: A deeply deserved honour for your clarity of directorial vision and storytelling

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan, whose Raaj Kamal Films International produced 'Amaran', has now congratulated the director of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy, for having won the National Award for Best Direction for the film, saying, this was a deeply deserved honour for his clarity of directorial vision and storytelling.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate director Rajkumar Periasamy, music director G V Prakash and editor Kalaivanan for having won National Awards for their work in 'Amaran', Kamal Haasan wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @Rajkumar_KP on winning the National Award for Best Director, a deeply deserved honour for your clarity of directorial vision and storytelling. Kudos to @gvprakash for Best Background Music and @kalaivananoffl for Best Editing. Your work elevated Amaran at every step."

Kamal Haasan also praised the film's lead cast -- Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi -- for their performances in the film.

He wrote, "To @Siva_Kartikeyan and @Sai_Pallavi92, some performances transcend awards. Thank you for bringing such truth, grace and conviction to Amaran. Your portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Indhu will endure forever in Indian cinema history. Every accolade Amaran receives further immortalises the courage and sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan."

He concluded the post saying, "For 46 years, @RKFI has championed cinema that entertains, enlightens and endures. These national honours reaffirm our commitment to authentic Indian storytelling that spreads joy and instils pride. @turmericmediaTM #Amaran #NationalFilmAwards."

For the unaware, the 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rajkumar Periasamy won the Best Director award for his awe-inspiring Tamil film 'Amaran', which was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Mukund Varadarajan was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Amaran' also won two other awards. While G V Prakash Kumar won the award for Best Background Score for the same film, editor Kalaivannan won the award for Best Editing.

--IANS

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