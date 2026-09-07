September 07, 2026 3:51 PM हिंदी

Kalpana Iyer believes 70 is not old, says ‘she can walk & climb steps without help or worry & do everything like a young girl’

Kalpana Iyer believes 70 is not old, says ‘she can walk & climb steps without help of worry & do everything like a young girl’

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer has shared a spirited note about ageing.

The actress said she does not want to believe that turning 70 means she is old, and asserted that she still has the energy and desire to work.

Iyer shared pictures of herself on from her 20 year-old and 70 year-old state on her social media account along with a candid message about her life at her ripe age.

In the text accompanying the pictures, she said she does not consider herself young but also refuses to allow her age to define what she can or cannot do.

“Why have I posted these 2 pics with these words...Reality Check. I don’t fool myself into thinking that I am Young but then I don’t even want to Believe 70 is Old Either...I have So much to do and I can walk without help , I climb Steps without worry, I dance without fear and I Can still do things I did as a Young Girl if any I believe I do it without any doubt or hesitation because my Heart feels Young and My Body still listens to me. I love People, I love Life and All I want is for Anyone Who is Willing to Give me a Chance is Contact Me and let’s make it Happen,” she wrote.

The actress had earlier also spoken about demanding respect and basic decency on the professional front.

In a post shared earlier, Kalpana Iyer had asked people who approach her for work to at least inform her if a project does not materialise. Her message was essentially that professional opportunities may not always work out, but basic communication and courtesy should remain.

“If you contact me for work and it doesn't work out it's OK but Atleast have the decency to inform me,” she wrote.

Kalpana had also said that she understands that the industry has changed and that not every opportunity will necessarily come her way.

She wants people to communicate with her rather than simply disappearing after approaching her for work. She stressed that she doesn't want to be treated like a diva and she is willing to understand and, make changes and even offer alternatives if a project does not work in its original form.

In the same note, she clarified that she was not targeting any particular individual and described her appeal as that of a 70-year-old simply asking people to “be fair and decent”.

Known for popular dance numbers including ‘Rambha Ho’, ‘Hari Om Hari’ and ‘Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo’, Kalpana Iyer has also acted in films including Satte Pe Satta, Disco Dancer, Anjaam, Raja Hindustani and Hum Saath Saath Hain. She moved to Dubai in 1999 after stepping away from the Hindi film industry.

–IANS

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