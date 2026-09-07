Shehnaaz Gill on her India-Pakistan border visit with Gippy Grewal: ‘Different sides, but the same heart’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently visited the Attari–Wagah border in Amritsar with Gippy Grewal.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ikk Kudi’ actress shared a glimpse of her visit and reflected on the experience, writing, “Standing at the border… yet feeling no difference. Different sides, but the same heart… the same emotions.”

In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen enthusiastically raising the patriotic slogan “Hindustan Zindabad” alongside Gippy. She also cheered for India with the crowd, soaking in the patriotic atmosphere. Dressed in a traditional outfit, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress posed for selfies with BSF personnel and shared glimpses of her memorable visit.

Gill added the song “Chal Ve Watna,” composed by Pritam, with vocals by Javed Ali and lyrics by Varun Grover, to the video, which played in the background. Shehnaaz also witnessed the pride and spirit surrounding the occasion, making the visit all the more memorable.

Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal visited the Wagah border as part of the promotions for their upcoming Punjabi film “Singh Vs Kaur 2.” Talking about her Bengali-rooted character in the film, the actress told IANS that the role gave her an opportunity to explore different cultures, languages, and personalities.

She stated, “It was a lot of fun, and it was a very interesting character. And I enjoyed living in that culture. And seriously, when you watch the film, the way we have presented Kolkata so beautifully, you will find it very interesting. When you watch the film on 11th September, you tell me how much you found my character interesting. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Directed by Navaniat Singh, ‘Singh Vs Kaur 2’ stars Gippy Grewal and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

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