Discipline, concentration & attitude: How Gawali led India U20 to AFC Asian Cup after 20 years

Tashkent, Sep 7 (IANS) Mahesh Gawali had demanded discipline, concentration and attitude from his players throughout their AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifying campaign. On Sunday night, those qualities helped India end a 20-year wait for a place at the continental finals.

India’s 3-0 victory over Bangladesh at the Do’stlik Stadium gave them six points from three Group B matches, but qualification was only confirmed later in the evening when hosts Uzbekistan defeated Syria 3-0 in the group’s final game.

For Gawali, the wait for confirmation proved almost as demanding as the match itself.

Rather than watch the Uzbekistan-Syria game from the VIP area, the India coach chose a seat in the general stands, following the contest from a cold, half-broken plastic chair. He remained there until Uzbekistan’s victory finally secured India’s passage to the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

Before leaving the stadium, Gawali shared a brief prayer with his coaching staff. Syrian staff members congratulated him on the achievement, and he also shook hands with Uzbekistan head coach Jamoliddin Rakhmatullaev.

The celebrations, however, were only beginning.

When Gawali returned to the team hotel at around 9:30 PM, the players were already waiting. They had followed the Uzbekistan-Syria match on YouTube and were ready to celebrate with the coach who had guided them through the qualifying campaign.

The normally understated Gawali was soon at the centre of the celebrations. Players waved the tricolour, lifted him into the air and doused him with water. Assistant coach MG Ramachandran and goalkeeping coach Parshuram Salwadi were also pulled into the festivities, while even some of the Uzbek hotel staff joined in.

The players later helped clean up the area, collecting the bottles and putting them into the dustbins.

It was a fitting end to a campaign in which Gawali had repeatedly emphasised the importance of discipline and organisation. India have played seven matches over the last five weeks and kept six clean sheets, with the groundwork laid during a series of preparatory friendlies against Singapore and Yemen.

Gawali believes those matches were crucial in giving the side the confidence to handle the qualifiers.

“Those friendlies against Singapore and Yemen were the key moments for this team,” Gawali told AIFF. “Those games helped us understand the system and gave us confidence, and I think that played a big role in helping us beat Syria and Bangladesh.”

The campaign was not without a setback. India suffered a 0-4 defeat to Uzbekistan on Thursday, but responded with a crucial result against Bangladesh when qualification was on the line.

With the pressure at its highest, Gawali kept his message to the players deliberately simple.

“Everybody knew that it was do-or-die, and I kept it very simple: play for the nation, because the nation is waiting for this and the nation is waiting for change.”

The achievement carries particular significance because none of the players in the current squad had been born the last time India’s U20 men qualified for the continental tournament in 2006.

Gawali, who spent almost two decades as a defender before moving into coaching, said the qualification was a reward for the work put in by his players and staff, while also acknowledging the support of the All India Football Federation.

“It is a great feeling. After a long time, after 20 years, we have qualified, and I am very proud of the boys who worked very hard. I am proud of the coaching team, which also worked very hard,” he said.

“And I am proud of the AIFF, who supported me and gave me what I wanted. I am also proud of the way we played and the moments we created, and of the football we showed.”

The celebrations eventually gave way to a quieter end to the night. After dinner at 10 PM and further conversations with players and staff, Gawali returned to his room around 11 PM. His first call was to his family, who were waiting to congratulate him.

The coach, however, was already looking beyond the achievement.

The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 will be played from March 24 to April 10, giving this group several months to prepare for a significantly tougher challenge.

“These boys are the first new generation that is going to play in the AFC U20 Asian Cup. The last time was 20 years ago. The qualification is also the start of a journey because now they have to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

For Gawali, the priority now shifts from securing qualification to ensuring India are ready to compete when the continental tournament begins.

“Everybody has to take care of themselves. That is very, very important. We have to focus on the U20 Asian Cup in China. Preparation is very important. We all have to work together and support the boys so that we can do better in the Asian Cup. It will be bigger, tougher, and quite an experience for the boys.”

After two decades away, India’s U20 men finally have their place back on the Asian stage.

--IANS

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