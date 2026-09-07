Rubina Dilaik on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad row: Can’t play on public sentiment and want to create a buzz

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

The actress stated that brands should not use public sentiment around festivals merely to generate buzz.

Discussing the controversy on The4POV, a podcast featuring Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla along with actress Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal, the actors put forth their individual perspectives on the debate surrounding the advertisement.

Rocky said that while clothing should not have become such a major issue, there are certain boundaries when it comes to religious spaces and sentiments.

“Clothing shouldn't have created such a big issue. Freedom of expression is not absolute. My body, my rule does not enter in a religious space,” Rocky said.

Rubina further questioned the approach of brands that choose to build campaigns around festivals and then take creative liberties that could potentially hurt public sentiment.

“You can’t play on public sentiment and want to create a buzz,” she said, reiterating the point during the discussion.

She added that actors always have the option of opting out of a campaign if they feel uncomfortable with its creative direction.

“Actors always, always have an option of opting out,” Hina said.

The discussion comes after a jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti for Raksha Bandhan sparked a debate online over her outfit and the manner in which the festival was portrayed.

In the campaign, Kriti was seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan, including tying a rakhi to her pet. The advertisement subsequently faced backlash and was withdrawn by jewellery brand.

The controversy escalated after actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the advertisement. In her initial reaction, Kangana questioned the choice of outfit and called the campaign “intentionally creepy”. She also questioned the portrayal of Raksha Bandhan and its cultural context.

Kriti, meanwhile, hit back at the criticism through her social media post. Without naming Kangana, she questioned the tendency to judge a woman’s connection with culture through her clothes.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” Kriti wrote. She added, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

–IANS

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