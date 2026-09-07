September 07, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Air India Express flight returned to Kochi after engine oil pressure warning: Airline

Air India Express flight returned to Cochin after engine oil pressure warning

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) An Air India Express aircraft, flying from the Cochin International Airport to Abu Dhabi, returned to the Kerala airport in line with established safety protocols after a problem was detected, the airline clarified on Monday.

Boeing 737 flight IX 415 was about 50 minutes into its journey from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, flying at 36,000 feet when the crew noticed a rapid fall in Engine 1 oil quantity, according to reports.

“A week ago, one of our Kochi-Abu Dhabi flights made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the passengers were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft, the airline added in a statement.

“Reports presenting this incident without the relevant timeline and context may inadvertently cause unnecessary concern among guests and the travelling public," the Air India Express spokesperson said.

Moreover, the pilots carried out a FORDEC assessment, a structured decision-making process used in aviation and decided to return to Cochin as the oil quantity continued to decline.

The commander informed air traffic control through Mumbai Radio and the aircraft reversed course, sources said. The crew continued monitoring engine parameters and prepared for contingencies, the reports said.

They suggest that about 45 minutes after the turnback, Engine 1 oil pressure began fluctuating and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a dangerous drop.

However, the aircraft landed safely at the Cochin International Airport.

In addition, the passengers were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft, the airline said.

Separately, earlier in August, an Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after a tissue paper containing a bomb threat was found inside the aircraft's bathroom. Forty passengers were safely evacuated and frisked.

According to a statement from the Airport Police Station, the Operation Control Centre informed authorities around 2:40 pm that Air India Express flight IX-170, travelling from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Delhi, had been diverted to Ahmedabad Airport.

--IANS

ag/vd

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