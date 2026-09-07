Mahhi Vij’s ex-husband Jay Bhanushali says ‘Don Is In The House’ as she enters 'Bigg Boss 20' home

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as one of the contestants on Sunday. Cheering her for her new journey, Mahhi's former husband, Jay Bhanushali, shared a post on social media.

On Monday, Jay uploaded a promo of Mahhi's entry in the BB house on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, along with an adorable caption that read, “The Don is in the house. All the best. Kill it Tara ki mumma. (sic)”

For the unaware, Mahhi and Jay got married in a private ceremony back in 2011. The former couple became foster parents to two children, Khushi and Rajveer in 2017. They also welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

However, in January 2026, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation through a social media post that read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. There is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision.”

Despite going their separate ways, Mahhi and Jay continue to maintain a good equation and are often seen supporting each other.

Meanwhile, during her exclusive conversation with IANS, Mahhi clarified that she did not leave her show 'Seher Hone Ko Hai’ for Bigg Boss. She pointed out that she had decided to quit the drama in January.

“I had quit the show long back, and this show came to me just 20 days back. So, it's not related at all. That exit wasn't sudden. I wanted to quit the show in January, but it was taking time, and I'm sure the creatives were not ready to leave me,” Mahhi told IANS.

--IANS

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